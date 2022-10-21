SIX more riverside flats are proposed by the side of a popular York motorcycle shop.

Antony Preston of St Paul’s Terrace, Holgate, seeks to build a four-storey block of one-bed flats in a corner plot at 25 Haleys Terrace, York.

Until last month, it contained Dave Wood Motorcycles, but Dave retired and moved to Wales to make narrow gauge steam locomotives.

The existing motorcycle shop has an approved change of use to become a dental surgery, with the York Dental Suite also planning two riverside flats at the back.

To the east is an area of semi-derelict land only used for storage, but with views to the North overlooking the River Foss.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “The development takes on a simple river side or canal side appearance, each with a tall face, and individual roof facade. The lower levels will each have a terrace with glazed balustrade looking out over the river. At second floor with a Juliet balcony, as they are not overlooked this gives the rooms a light and airy aspect.”

It added: “The proposal is an attempt to improve the area of land and make better use of the site. The views into the Foss are attractive but go unseen, the lack visual oversight has allowed it to deteriorate as vandalism and undermanagement where things go unreported.”