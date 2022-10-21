A drinker has been jailed for more than five years for killing a new father with a punch outside a North Yorkshire pub.

Alan Barefoot, 32, was celebrating his first night out after the birth of his daughter when he was fatally injured by Benjamin Calvert.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the 22-year-old killer punched him hard in the side of his head, knocking him out and causing him to bang his head on the pavement.

Mr Barefoot, who was known as "Bezzy" was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries but never regained unconsciousness.

It was the second time in minutes Mr Barefoot had been knocked to the ground. When Calvert punched him, he had just got up and was still dazed from Thomas Cressey, 25, headbutting him.

Alan’s partner said: “It has been extremely hard dealing with the whole experience. All of our daughter’s firsts will be missed by Bezzy, her first birthday was definitely the hardest and this will be the same for Bezzy’s other children.

"The future is going to be very different for us both and we will have to learn how to cope with our new future.

"I would just like to say a massive thank you to the investigation team, victim support and the family liaison officers for all their hard work and support over the last year.”

Alan Barefoot and his daughter. Pic from North Yorkshire Police

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police major investigation team said: “This is an incredibly sad case where a young man has lost his life as a result of a minor argument fuelled by alcohol, and where people needlessly got themselves involved, escalating the situation.

“Both Cressey and Calvert could have just walked away from the situation, but instead they chose to get involved in the altercation."

He said: “Our thoughts are with all of Alan’s family who will be grieving his loss for the rest of their lives. I have to commend his partner Charlotte who has been both courageous and dignified throughout the police investigation”.

Calvert, of Kings Garden, Sowerby, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for five years and four months.

Cressedy, of Church Lane, Boroughbridge, pleaded guilty to affray and was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he observes a nightly curfew.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Mr Barefoot was at the Royal pub on Thirsk Market Place at 9.45pm on October 16 last year when he was asked to leave. He was involved in an incident which spilled out onto the street.

Cressey headbutted him and quickly walked away. Mr Barefoot got up but then Calvert walked up to him and punched him in the head. Witnesses went to Mr Barefoot's aid, put him in the recovery position and called for an ambulance. He died eight days later on October 24.

