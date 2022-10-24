THE remaining flats in a block of luxury city centre apartments have gone on the market - boasting spectacular views of the York.

Ryedale House, in Piccadilly, was converted from an eight-storey, empty office block into 77 luxury flats by property developer Newby in a £43 million scheme.

Each apartment has views of York’s skyline and iconic landmarks, including the Minster, the racecourse, Clifford's tower, Terry's factory, the Castle Museum and York Crown Court.

The first set of apartments came on the market in mid-2020, and the last set went on sale last week (October 2022). They range from £245,000 for a two-bedroom flats to a £1.5 million penthouse which is more than 90 feet above the ground.

Inside a £505,000 Ryedale apartment Picture: Ashtons via RightMove (Image: Ashtons)

Jack Griffin, of Ashtons Estate Agents, said: "Ashtons Estate Agents have been selling luxury apartments at Ryedale House on behalf of developers ‘Newby’ for the past year.

"The development has appealed to a range of purchasers who have each found the development tailors to their city living needs.

View from the Penthouse Picture: Frank Dwyer (Image: Frank Dwyer)

"Purchasers have been impressed by the luxury apartments, offering unparalleled space, natural light from the full height windows and friendly concierge staff on hand to help.

"But luxury hasn’t come at the expense of pragmatic design. The apartments offer a range of facilities making daily chores that bit easier, leaving more time for residents to enjoy their stylish yet comfortable homes and take in the views.

Ryedale Apartments' lobby Picture: Ashtons via RightMove (Image: Ashtons)

"We are now marketing the remaining apartments, some of which offer historic landmark views of York Minster, Clifford’s Tower and The River Foss."

Ensuite bathroom Picture: Ashtons via RightMove (Image: Ashtons)

Selling fast already, the remaining apartments all have open-plan living and kitchen areas, two or three bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and two or three bathrooms, including ensuites, and some benefit from balconies.

Master bedroom of penthouse Picture: Ashtons via RightMove (Image: Ashtons)

All apartments feature a 'hotel-style' lobby with concierge service, lifts, underfloor heating, secure parking and cycle stores and storage lockers.

Living area of the penthouse Picture: Ashtons via RightMove (Image: Ashtons)

Sales and marketing director Anthony Mackle said: “Looking up from the street, or even seeing the building on the way into York - at eight floors high, it’s one of the highest buildings in the city - you can see how the floor to ceiling windows will offer spectacular views."

Ashtons has also said that the apartments offer an opportunity for holiday lets.

Newby plans to develop commerical units on the ground floor for cafes and small retail stores.

Those interested can search RightMove for the remainding Ryedale apartments on sale.