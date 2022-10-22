A PIECE of York history is on the market - for a cool £1 million.

That is the price tag on a family home in Fulford Road which used to be part of the York Priory hotel, the grand Victorian red-brick ornate property on the junction with Grange Garth and New Walk Terrace.

The business closed last year, having been run by the same family for 90 years.

The building itself was built in 1876 by York grain merchant Isaac Poad for his daughter. In the 1880s, football and rugby games were played in the grounds, and tennis courts were available to hire.

The current property does not have tennis courts in the garden - but it does have a double garage as well as six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two receptions rooms inside.

Luxury kitchen with doors to the garden (Image: Supplied)

The family home - all 2,388 sq ft of it - is situated in the left hand 'wing' of the former hotel.

The other side of the building is currently undergoing renovations with a view to coming on the market when complete, confirmed a spokesman for estate agent Savills which is handling the sale of £1m property.

So what does one million pounds buy you?

The converted town house runs over three floors.

On the ground floor is an open-plan kitchen and dining space. Antique French doors, fitted with clear glass and a privacy glass screen, lead to a patio area overlooking the south-west facing garden.

The home has an abundance of original and restored period features including newly created cast-iron radiators in keeping with its Victorian period. Cornices have been restored too.

One of the four bathrooms in the property (Image: Supplied)

Also on the ground floor is a spacious study which looks over the front garden. Original panelling has been restored and painted to give a grand feel to the home office.

On the first floor is a main bedroom with a dressing area which could also be used as an upstairs lounge with snug.

There are two further bedrooms, one with an en suite.

The second floor has a bedroom with an en suite. To the front of the property is a large bedroom, complete with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom which offers the opportunity to create a fully equipped principal suite with dressing room, or could be used as two bedrooms, each with access to the bathroom and large shower.

Outside is a landscaped patio area and glass balustrade leading to a lawn.

The rear access leads to the double garage.

For more information, visit Savills.com