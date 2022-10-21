Council planners have refused plans for two houses on the site of a former bank in York.

Valmac Developments (Heslington) Ltd sought to build the homes after demolishing the York Vineyard Bank House, Main Street, Heslignton.

It was built as a bank in the 1970s to serve university staff and students but since it closed in 2013 has since been used as offices for a variety of organisations.

The application submitted earlier this year led to some 15 letters of objection from neighbours and other parties.

Opposition centred on the proposal being over-development for the site and the design of the two houses not fitting in with the area. One said the proposal looked like urban town houses, rather than something for a village.

A report by council planning said plans were amended, with revised drawings showing front dormers removed from the application, and simplified entrance doors, in line with conservation comments.

“However, other recommendations have not been followed,” it said.

Council conservation staff said the current proposal fails to “preserve or enhance the architectural or historic character of the conservation area.”

York Civic Trust had similar concerns.

Recommending refusal, council planners concluded the proposal “is considered over-development with harm to the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area.”