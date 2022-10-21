POLICE have launched an urgent search for a missing woman in York.
Kerry Farnell, 41, was last seen on October 10 in York. She has previously lived in the Doncaster area. She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of thin build, with dark brown shoulder-length hair.
Kerry was reported missing yesterday - and North Yorkshire Police officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.
If you know where Kerry is, contact North Yorkshire Police straight away. Dial 101, quoting reference number: 12220186856, with information – or dial 999 with an immediate sighting.
