Gogglebox will not be shown on TV tonight.

The show has been bumped from Channel 4’s schedule for one week only.

Instead, Gogglebox will be shown on Saturday evening at 9pm, with the Friday night slot being saved for Friday Night Live.

The stand-up and entertainment show, fronted by Ben Elton, is returning for one episode, linked to Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Channel 4 (Image: Channel 4)

Elton will be joined by his 1980s cohorts from the original series, including Harry Enfield, Julian Clary and Jo Brand.

While modern contemporaries, such as Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Ronni Ancona, Sam Campbell and Jordan Gray, are also set to appear with a mixture of topical sketches and stand-up routines.

Mercury Prize winner Self Esteem will also be providing live music on the show.

Gogglebox will be delayed 24 hours to make space on Channel 4’s Friday night schedule for the show.

It will air at 9pm on Saturday, October 22 instead.

This week’s episode is the seventh episode of Gogglebox’s 20th season.

Describing the show, Channel 4 say: “Britain's sharpest armchair critics return for a new series, sharing their insightful and passionate takes on the week's biggest and best TV shows.”

The show is available to watch on catch up on All 4 Hub.