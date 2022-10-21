THE look of York’s prestigious new Mappin and Webb jewellery store has been confirmed.
City of York Council planners have approved the shop frontage of the site in the former Debenhams store on Davygate and the adjoining former Virgin Money store on the corner of Davygate and New Street.
The proposals will merge the vacant units into one larger premises as a jewellers and they include alterations to the shopfronts and entrances.
However, just the ground floor of the empty department store, which closed in December 2019, just prior to the pandemic, will be used in the development.
Design changes to the proposals submitted in June have been made following consultation with historical groups.
Changes include new metal windows now featuring a timber frame finish and a planned new doorway on Davygate has been removed from the plans.
York Civic Trust has welcomed the amended plans, saying the exteriors of 6-14 Davygate “are a fine example of a mid-20th Century Neo-Georgian commercial building.”
City of York planners concluded: “The proposals will complement the building and preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”
