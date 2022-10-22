TWO charities in York are in with a chance of winning a share of a huge £128,000 giveaway - and now is your chance to vote for them.

The Press' parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing £128,000 to support charities across the country and we are delighted to have a £16,000 share to give away in our area.

We asked readers to decide where this money should be spent. You nominated in your thousands and our editorial team chose a shortlist of 10 charities from these nominations that will share in the £16,000.

The two charities from York that have been shortlisted in the 10 for the North East region are York Against Cancer and Restore York.

York Against Cancer works around cancer education, care and research for the people of York and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We provide vital services such as our minibus that gets patients to Leeds for their radiotherapy treatments and a mobile chemotherapy unit that allows patients in more rural areas access to treatments closer to home."

The charity's new cancer support centre, The Leveson Centre, has been funded by donations and legacies, but the running costs of the centre as well as the other services and research projects also require ongoing support and donations.

The charity said the grant would be used to support ongoing costs and any contributions towards furniture and fit-out items at the centre.

Restore York has 12 houses to accommodate up to 41 homeless residents. Since the charity started, it has helped over 250 residents.

A charity spokesperson said: "We help our residents overcome the issues that caused them to become homeless. We help residents open bank accounts and register with a doctor and dentist. We ensure they receive the right welfare benefits. We help them ready for employment where possible."

Restore York said the funding would be used to organise a Resident Engagement Programme - a yearly programme featuring different activities.

These include vocational training to help residents return to work, volunteering opportunities, help with fitness community engagement, creative arts, life skills, social activities and purchasing work.

We are putting the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – you are now invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted. Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all to tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the £16,000.

The tokens can be placed into voting boxes at the York Against Cancer base at the Community Stadium and the Restore York base at The Gateway Centre in Front Street.