A former York appliance shop can be converted into five flats, despite fears over privacy and over-development.

David Todd has gained planning approval to undertake the work at 16 York Road, Acomb, which until recently contained a Herbert Todd and Son electrical store.

A report by City of York Planning staff says the application details have been amended to address residential amenity concerns.

The Holgate Planning Panel added the scheme was ‘over-development’ of the site and four letters of objection also cited its impact on neighbour’s privacy.

The planners noted the premises were marketed for a year from the opening of the Herbert Todd store in Monks Cross, but there were no substantive offers for continued retail use.

Their report said the proposal for two 1-bed and three 2-bed flats meant “density was very high.” But design changes ensure each bedroom now having a window and rooflight. The flats met minimum space standards and a wall would be raised to help protect the privacy of neighbours.

Such revisions meant the scheme would not harm the residential amenity of neighbours and would provide acceptable amenity for its residents.

It added: “The proposal is therefore felt to be acceptable in planning terms and approval is recommended.”