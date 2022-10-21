POLICE have urged motorists to give cyclists as much room as possible following the jailing of a Porsche driver over the death of a much-loved father of two.
York Crown Court heard how Andrew Jackson's children are so young they will have few if any memories of their father, who died on the A168 near Allerton Park when out on a cycle ride.
Today property developer James Michael Bryan, 37, is starting nine months in jail for causing Mr Jackson's death by careless driving.
Detective sergeant Kirsten Aldridge, of North Yorkshire Police's major collision investigation team, said: "This was a tragic case, with a devastating impact on Mr Jackson's family.
"Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users, and when Mr Jackson set off on his ride that day he expected to return home safely to his family. Road users are reminded that when they approach cyclists on the road, do so with care.
"Please take time to pass, providing as much space as possible. Remember, a cyclist is somebody’s loved-one and they just want to get to their destination - as we all do - safely.
"I hope this case highlights the critical importance of driving safely and always with the utmost care, and I would ask everyone reading this to reflect on that before they set out on any road journey."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here