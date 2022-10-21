Barclays Bank has gained approval to remove an ATM machine and night safe from its now-closed branch in Haxby.
The move comes as the bank removes signage and infrastructure from the former branch at 46 The Village, “in preparation for any new occupier.”
A report by City of York Council planning staff said the application is retrospective.
It continued: “ Matching brickwork has been used with the bonding also matching, once dried and weathered it will have an acceptable appearance. The works will also allow for the site to be more easily occupied by a future business.
Their report concluded: “Having fully assessed the proposed development and all material planning considerations, the proposal is deemed to represent an appropriate form of development and conditional consent is recommended.”
Barclays closed the branch earlier this month, but the bank stresses it will maintain a banking presence in Haxby.
A mobile banking van will then serve Haxby two days a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays until the new Haxby and Wigginton Library re-opens sometime this autumn and Barclays staff will be based there for the same two days a week.
City of York councillors and York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, campaigned to keep face to face services in the area, and the council's petition garnered over 700 signatures from locals.
