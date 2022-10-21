A PROPERTY developer has been jailed after his Porsche hit a much-loved cyclist “who was there to be seen”.

Father-of-two and finance director Andrew Jackson, 36, was visible for half a kilometre before James Michael Bryan’s car hit him from behind, Judge Simon Hickey told York Crown Court.

A jury heard earlier this year he had been to a lockdown-breaking party the night before where he had taken cocaine and texted a friend that he was hungover..

Mr Jackson’s widow Jenny told the court: “I have lost my soulmate and it takes all my strength to keep going for the sake of our children.”

Defence barrister Sophia Dower said Bryan had told a medical professional since the crash: “I feel like I don’t deserve to be alive.”

Members of both families were present in court.

Bryan, formerly of Walshford near Wetherby, and later of St Mary’s Avenue, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for nine months.

Porsche driver James Michael Bryan killed a cyclist. Pic from North Yorkshire Police.

He was also banned from driving for 28 and a half months and must take an extended driving test before driving alone again. The court heard he had been convicted of speeding on dates before and after the crash and avoided prosecution for a separate offence of not being in proper control of his vehicle in 2018 by taking an approved course.

Mrs Jackson said her husband had gone out for a cycle ride while their young children had a midday sleep on 10 May 2020.

Cyclist Andrew Jackson, killed in a collision with a Porsche driven by James Michael Bryan on the A168

“I shouted after him, I love you,” she said, adding that those were the last words he heard from her.

She described how the couple’s young children were having to cope without their father and how their three-year-old son said they had to look after their mother because she was often crying.

Judge Simon Hickey said the cyclist was not to blame for the collision that happened early in the afternoon on the A168 north of its junction with the A59.

"Why if Mr Jackson was clearly there to be seen was he hit and killed?" he asked.

Bryan had had five hours' sleep the previous night after drinking and taking cocaine and that must have had some impact on his driving.

Tests taken after the crash revealed he had traces of cocaine but no alcohol in his body.

Bryan also had a habit of constantly looking at his phone and had been using it at a layby close to the crash.

"That is why you hit Mr Jackson from behind," the judge said. "Appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."

Ms Dower said: "This was a tragic, isolated, one off incident" caused by a "momentary loss of concentration".

Bryan would live with the knowledge that his actions had led to Mr Jackson's death for the rest of his life.

His mental health had suffered because of the crash and he had been suicidal.

