THERE are ghostly goings on at a much-loved historic attraction this Halloween.

As part of the 125 years since Bram Stoker’s novel was first published, staff at Whitby Abbey have spent this year celebrating all things Dracula - from quests and theatre performances to a record-breaking attempt of the most vampire’s in one place.

The final event for this anniversary year sees the lighting up the abbey to coincide with the Halloween half term break.

Whitby Abbey will be illuminated for Halloween and celebrating all things Dracula (Image: English Heritage)

Illuminated Abbey runs from tonight (October 21) to Halloween (Monday, October 31) and sees the glorious Gothic ruins bathed in spectacular light whilst a Dracula-themed theatre act is performed in the ruins throughout the evening.

Organisers want visitors to warm up with hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows around the fire pit and indulge in fish and chips, sausages, burgers, vegan options and keep toastie with a Whitby Lighthouse Toddy – a mulled spiced white wine complete with a shot of Whitby Distillery’s ‘Demeter’ gin.

Rae Marshall, Events Manager at English Heritage said: “This is always such a popular event and we are thrilled to be able to have this running for 11 nights. It’s been an epic year for Whitby Abbey and we’re looking forward to seeing the abbey lit up once more. Wrap up warm and be prepared to enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.”

Prices are: Member (Adult) £11 Member (Child) £7 Member (Family, 2adults) £29 Member (Family, 1 adult) £18 Adult £14 Child, 5-17 years £9 Family (non-member 2 adults) £37 Family (non-member 1 adult) £23 Doors open at 6pm and the event runs until 9pm.

The performance will be shown twice throughout the evening: once at 6.30pm and again at 7.45pm.

Visitors are advised to book in advance. For more information search for English Heritage Whitby Abbey.

Back in May 1,369 vampires got their teeth into a new World Record at Whitby Abbey as part of a celebration of the 125th anniversary of the publication of Dracula, a novel much inspired by the dramatic ruins of the 11th century gothic abbey.

The sunny evening saw the world’s largest ever congregation of vampires descend on the ancient structure breaking the Guinness World Record™ for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

The previous record had been in place for over a decade, and was set on September 30 2011 when 1,039 people dressed as vampires attended an event organised by theme park Kings Dominion in Virginia, USA.

Whitby Abbey will be illuminated for Halloween and celebrating all things Dracula (Image: English Heritage)