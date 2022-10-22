The Kona Electric is an impressive EV with many attributes.

Practical, stylish and with a genuinely-useful range, there’s a lot to like about the electrified version of Hyundai’s small SUV.

It also boasts a decent cabin and punchy performance, including a hefty 395Nm of torque.

For those not needing a massive range, a version with a 39kWh battery is available. However, my bigger-batteried 64kWh test car – with a claimed 300-mile range – is the one to go for if you want to alleviate range anxiety.

Despite little cooling being required, many electric vehicles still have a grille, or a pattern that looks similar, to present a front end with a traditional look. The Kona Electric discards its grille in favour of a big composite bumper, immediately distinguishing the EV from its conventionally-powered sibling.

The eye-catching dual-level lighting is retained, as is the distinctive surface detailing, including the heavily-sculpted bonnet.

It all adds up to an appearance that seems bolder than some of its rivals.

Behind the wheel, it’s good fun to drive.

The 201bhp motor, backed up by all that torque, provides sprightly performance. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 7.9 seconds, feeling especially sharp off the mark but not sustaining that same rate of acceleration.

The Kona also feels well-balanced when cornering at speed, helped by the fact the electric battery is mounted low, thereby improving car’s centre of gravity. The feeling of nimbleness is enhanced by the fact the Kona is fairly light for an EV.

Despite having a crossover body style, the Kona Electric is front-wheel drive only. If you’re heavy on the accelerator, the front wheels might spin a little as you strive to get the initial surge of power onto the road.

Three levels of regenerative braking can be selected via paddles located just behind the steering wheel.

If you think carefully about the road layout ahead, you can drive using just one pedal most of the time, using the regenerative braking to slow down.

In terms of charging, you can charge the 64kWh Kona Electric to 80 per cent in just 47 minutes using a 100kW charger.

With a home charging station, you can recharge the 64kWh battery variant from 10 per cent to 100 per cent capacity in nine hours 15 minutes, and the 39.2kWh battery variant to the same level in six hours.

The interior is nicely laid-out with a high driving position.

The front seats are comfy enough, with decent head room. Back seat passengers will have less legroom, but decent headroom thanks to the favourable roofline. Boot space isn’t as good as that provided by some key rivals.

The 10.25-inch Widescreen Navigation sits high on the dash and is easy enough to use.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow you to seamlessly sync your smartphone, while wireless charging and wireless phone mirroring are also part of the package.

The easy-to-read head-up display means you can always keep your eyes on the road.

The sleek and nicely-integrated central console houses the shift-by-wire electronic transmission controls, allowing you to switch between drive, neutral, reverse and park at the touch of a button.

A five-year unlimited mileage warranty and eight-year battery warranty offers the buyer further peace of mind.

In conclusion, the Kona Electric is easy to live with and a great all-rounder.

The lowdown

KONA Electric Ultimate

ACCELERATION: 0 to 62mph in 7.9 seconds,

BATTERY TYPE: 64kWh Lithium Ion

TRANSMISSION: Front wheel drive

MAX POWER: 204PS

MAX TORQUE: 395Nm

PRICE: From £30,450

WARRANTY: 5 year unlimited mileage

RANGE: Up to 300 miles