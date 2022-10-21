The opening date has been announced for a new burger restaurant in York city centre.

Fat Hippo has revealed it will open its doors in Low Petergate on Friday November 11.

The site was previously the Jimmy’s music-themed café/bar and before that, a Café Rouge.

The burger joint recently gained approval from City of York Council to refurbish the venue after scaling down its renovation plans for the building, which was originally erected in 1772.

The company had faced opposition from York Civic Trust and others over the extent of such works.

The opening adds beef to the historic street, which also contains a Five Guys burger restaurant.

Fat Hippo York has 100 covers and table bookings are available now on Fat Hippo’s website.

The restaurant promises a full menu of Fat Hippo’s signature beef and buttermilk chicken burgers, which come with free hand-cut chips as standard.

A wide range of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and halal chicken options are also available, as well as “a great value build-your-own kids menu.”

Low Petergate will be Fat Hippo’s 15th UK location and the company has major expansion plans. Additional restaurants having already opened this year included Shoreditch and Glasgow, with several other sites also in negotiations for 2023 and beyond.

Managing director Michael Phillips, who founded Fat Hippo in the North East in 2010, said: “The countdown for Fat Hippo York is officially on! We’re thrilled to be opening our doors on Friday 11th November."

“There’s been so much buzz about us coming to York, with messages flooding our social media team asking when we will open in the city, it was just a matter of finding the right location!”

The family-friendly restaurant says it is famed for its quality ingredients and quirky flavours, with burgers like the signature Fat Hippo (a double beef burger topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, chorizo, onion rings and Fat Hippo sauce) available, alongside the classics.

The group also says its signature tangy namesake sauce is also a firm favourite with guests and can be found amongst other menu items such as Dirty Waffles.

Fat Hippo work closely with Deliveroo and will be launching on the platform in York to allow guests to enjoy the signature burgers in the comfort of their own home. The restaurant will have its own Click and Collect service available via their own app.

Fat Hippo operations director Michael Johnson said: “We’re so excited opening in York, there is already a brilliant food scene in the city and it’s great to be part of it, we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy ‘the good kind of gluttony’ at our newest location.”