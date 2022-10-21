A PARANORMAL investigation carried out at a haunted York pub, featuring a popular ghost walker in the city, made some spooky discoveries.

The investigation, organised by Ghost Quest TV at the Black Swan Inn in Peasholme Green in the city, will be released on YouTube around Halloween for viewers to observe the haunting findings.

The pub, which dates back to the year 1417 when it was built as a private house, is said to be home to several ghosts, including a workman in a bowler hat who fidgets and tuts while apparently waiting for someone.

Organiser of ‘The Original Ghost Walk Of York', Mark Graham, joined the team on their adventure to tell the stories of some of the other ghosts found in the pub - including a gentleman who sits at the bar, the lady who looks into the fire and other stories relating to the pub, including the tale of Dick Turpin.

A jilted bride is also said to haunt the bar and legend has it that if a man stares into her face he will die in ecstasy. Meanwhile, others say the ghost of a cat haunts the pub and sometimes sits on the end of a guests’ bed.

Popular York ghost walk organiser Mark Graham joined the investigation (Image: Ghost Quest TV)

Ben Redhead, part of the Ghost Quest TV team, said: "The investigation was quite active through the night. From high transient EMF readings, cold spots and voices captured through our devices.

"A female voice kept coming through our spirit box device and the voice was the same person each time. We also had strange knocking and tapping sounds, along with shadow figures. One of our team members was even overcome with emotion in one of the upstairs bedrooms of the pub and almost chose to leave."

The Black Swain Inn has spooked guests into voting it into a top 10 most haunted places to book a room in the country in the past. It has also been voted into the top five most haunted pubs in York.

One of the investigators at the Black Swan in York (Image: Ghost Quest TV)

The full video, filmed in July, will be released on the Ghost Quest TV YouTube channel at 8.30pm on October 29. Visit the page at: https://bit.ly/3EVSpxD

Ghost Quest TV celebrates its 10th birthday next year. The team travel all over the UK in their spare time to investigate ‘alleged’ hauntings. They aim come from a more sceptical viewpoint using a mixture of traditional and scientific methods to see if they can find any evidence to help prove or disprove any claims that have been made about different haunted sites.

This was not their first visit to York, as they filmed at 35 Stonegate back in 2014 for another video.

"More recently in 2019, we filmed a promotional video for the amazing York Ghost Merchants shop in The Shambles," Ben added.