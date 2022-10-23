ON September 23, Julian Sturdy (MP for York Outer) said of the mini-budget: "This is a plan for growth and jobs that York can reap the benefits from".

Does he still believe that, or will he tell us that the next PM's totally different strategy is also wonderful?

On October 19, the outgoing Home Secretary Suella Braverman declared: "I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility: I resign."

On Thursday, Liz Truss resigned because of the mistakes she made.

Will Mr Sturdy accept responsibility?

Will he resign and call for a general election?

Andy Dearden,

Fairway,

York

---

Sir Keir - be careful what you wish for

THE whole of British Politics is in total disarray.

We have a Government that cannot find a suitable leader and an opposition party with the same problem.

The opposition say they have a fiscal policy to get the country back but as yet have not shared it with the public apart from a windfall tax where the money isn't there.

I truly believe Keir Starmer has high hopes of becoming Prime Minister and thinks of himself like a modern Julius Ceasar but in the background of his own party there are a lot who think themselves as Brutus.

So a little thought for him: "Be careful what you wish for because wishes very rarely come true".

Especially his front bench and the trade unions - some of whom have openly declared mistrust in him and his policies that we don't know about yet so we cannot pass judgement.

TJ Ryder,

Huntsmans Walk,

Acomb, York

---

Vote for statesmanship, not for popularity at election

I DO not follow the logic in Peter Rickaby's letter to The Press of October 20 ('Stabbing Boris is costing us dear').

He starts by criticising the short and dismal premiership of Liz Truss, and I agree with him on this. But he goes on to imply that had Boris Johnson not been forced out of office, the governance of the nation would be better than it is.

He deduces this from the fact that three years ago Johnson was a very popular politician who led his party to to a thumping victory in the 2019 election.

But popularity does not necessarily make a politician into a great statesman, which is what these difficult times need.

We need someone like Churchill, who combined high principles with deep understanding. He was not at all popular when he became prime minister in 1940 at a time of great crisis.

But he proved himself to be the greatest prime minster of the 20th century, and perhaps our greatest prime minster ever.

Is it too much to hope that another such will arise, and tackle the nation's problems?

When the next general election arrives, we should should vote for statesmanship, not for popularity.

David Martin,

Rosedale Ave,

Acomb, York

---

Only Boris can win for the Tories

FOLLOWING the PM's resignation, senior Tories now have the brass neck to say highly polished egos will have to be sidelined to promote a united front.

Where have these supposed sages of politics been for the past 12 months?

Only one person within the Conservative Party is capable of winning the next general election and that is Boris Johnson.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

What is your view? Email - letters@thepress.co.uk