Decathlon UK, the world’s largest sports retailer, is opening next week in the former Debenhams store in Monks Cross.

The French giant will operate over two floors of the former department store, which closed in Spring 2021.

The sports retailer says the opening will create 20 jobs and “inject millions into the region.”

Decathlon says it can supply items for up to 70 sports, when the doors open on Thursday October 27 at 12 noon.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 visitors to the new store will be gifted a Decathlon goodie bag with a £10 gift card and “a few other surprises!”

Store bosses say the Monks Cross site sits in an ideal location to act as a hub for many sports in the local area.

They promise customers “unbeatable value on a range of expertly designed, quality sports clothing, equipment, accessories” and a workshop for product repairs.

Roddy Pustoc’h, Store Leader at Decathlon York, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new store in the vibrant and sporty city of York. With the Moors and the Dales on our doorstep, customers will be able to find everything they need for their next sporting adventure in store.

“Our mission is to help make sport more accessible for the many. From hiking and cycling to football and skiing, we have innovative products expertly designed by our team in France, with prices that will appeal to everyone.

“We’ve recruited a local team of sports experts to advise and assist customers on their journey both in terms of finding the perfect sporting solution and also where best to practise that sport in and around York.”

Decathlon UK’s also stresses commitment to sustainability will also be evident throughout the store.

Products from its Second Life range, an initiative which sees Decathlon repair sports equipment so that they can be reused by customers and reduce waste, will be available to customers in store at a discounted price - benefitting shoppers and the planet at the same time.

Furthermore, Decathlon’s range of Ecodesign products, that incorporates environmental impact from its conception to ensure they are as environmentally conscious as possible, will also be available in the York store.

Decathlon was founded in 1976 in Lille, France, with a mission to make sport accessible for the many.

Decathlon UK opened its first store in Surrey Quays, London, in 1999 and has since developed into a successful UK sports’ retailer with over 45 stores nationwide.

It also sells online and through its Decathlon mobile app, helping to make the family-owned company one of the UK’s leading and outdoor retailers.

Find out more at Decathlon.co.uk.