A FORMER drummer in a renowned York band is preparing to release his debut solo album.

Former Shed Seven drummer and York native, Alan Leach, has announced details of his debut solo album, titled ‘I Wish I Knew Now What I Thought I Knew Then’ - and has shared the first single called ‘Clouds Behind The Moon’.

Written and recorded by Leach over the last 12 months, the nine-track album, due for release on November 4, showcases his first solo material since he decided to take an indefinite break from Shed Seven last year.

Engineered and mixed by Mickey Dale, keyboardist for the alternative rock band Embrace, the album’s sound and lyrical style is influenced by Leach’s appreciation of the classic melodic 60s and 70s song writers from around the world, as well as the UK’s 90s indie scene.

Alan Leach is set for his first solo release (Image: Alan Leach)

Speaking about the record, Alan said: “Until I wasn’t in Shed Seven any more, I didn’t realise just how much I was ready for a break and up for trying something different. I’ve had a lot of these songs buzzing around my head for years, but band life can tie up a lot of your energies, so until now, I never got around to doing anything with them.

“As this is my debut album, I felt like I had a completely blank canvas, so I just threw stuff at it and hoped for the best. Romantic storytelling seems to be where I’m at my most comfortable writing lyrics, but that hasn’t stopped me from attempting to put the world to rights on a couple of songs.

“Singing has been the big challenge. I went into the studio aiming for the lush northern tones of Jarvis Cocker, Alex Turner, Ian Brown and Richard Hawley, conceding that if the finished product didn’t sound like Frank Sidebottom, then I’d have done ok.”

The record features a number of collaborators and guest contributions. Alan’s former bandmate, Joe Johnson, plays guitar on three songs, including the Americana-infused ‘Erica’ which they co-wrote together. While elsewhere Leach turns even closer to home, with his son, Sonny Leach – himself a member of rock band Serotones - playing guitar on a handful of tracks. Acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Haley Hutchinson also makes an appearance on the album.

The album will be released as a digital download, with a limited run of individually numbered black vinyl records. Also available is a gatefold album art print, to purchase as a tactile companion to any digital download. Both the art prints and vinyl records will be available signed and unsigned.

Leach has also announced two live dates on December 2 and 3 at The Crescent Club in York.

Further details can be found on Alan's website at: alanleachmusic.com