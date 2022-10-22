IT gives me no pleasure to say, when faced with the departure of Liz Truss: “I told you so”.

Her ridiculous policies of borrowing vasts sums of money and allowing huge profits to bankers and others benefitting from the current world crises may have gone but problems remain. These would certainly not be helped by the return of Boris Johnson.

There is undoubtedly a need to improve Britain’s financial position which steadily deteriorated during the years of the Johnson government.

For that reason alone, the party needs to look for safer hands on the financial tiller than he possesses.

Despite the slogan, Johnson did not “Get Brexit Done.” Having agreed, and indeed signed, a deal with Europe, he and Truss then tore up the part relating to Northern Ireland. As a result not only do we find ourself in dispute with Europe but there is a constitutional crisis in Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson was ousted as Prime Minister in large part because Conservative MPs had come to recognise that he could not be trusted. That remains the case.

Britain deserves better.

David Laverick,

Hobgate,

York

---

Our democracy is still the envy of the world

WHAT have we learned out of the Truss debacle?

We've learned that all politicians, of all parties with a few exceptions, work to their own agenda and interests.

The world must be looking at us confused and puzzled at how a party can be so hell bent on infighting as to destroy their own party.

In the past few weeks the Conservatives have been carrying out a mass political suicide, destroying themselves and others in the party.

The enemy within is far more dangerous than outside influences.

And yet it shows the world how a democracy works. No street protest, no political intimidation, no murders, no uprising, no soldiers on the streets - that's a true democracy.

Even in America, the bastion of the free world, with armed citizens on the street stirred up by president Trump, have a lot to learn about true democracy.

Despite the debacle over the last few months we can still hold our heads high.

Despite its many faults, our democracy is still the envy of the world

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Public will probably vote for more of the same

I NOTE the usual cries demanding a general election are going out from all the usual suspects on the basis that the Prime Minister is resigning.

Do they know the voters can see through the fact that they are only calling for it as they think they would win this time, and nothing to do with any genuine concerns for the public interest?

Also, suggesting that it should always be the public who decide when Prime Ministers are changed, there is a logical downside to that.

It would mean you could only remove a Prime Minister at an election too and so Boris would still be in office.

We’ll get our say soon enough, though I can’t help feeling the public will just vote for most of the same candidates anyway then spend another five years complaining we’re led by donkeys.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York