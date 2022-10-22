A SECONDARY school in York has secured a donation of more than £1,000 from a local foundation - which will be used to buy new equipment.

The Pavers Foundation, employee-led charitable enterprise of York-based family-run retailer Pavers, has recently donated £1,250 to the Food Technology Department at All Saints RC Secondary School. The grant funding was secured by Maddigan Tempest Fuller, who works as retail marketing coordinator at Pavers Head Office.