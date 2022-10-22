A SECONDARY school in York has secured a donation of more than £1,000 from a local foundation - which will be used to buy new equipment.
The Pavers Foundation, employee-led charitable enterprise of York-based family-run retailer Pavers, has recently donated £1,250 to the Food Technology Department at All Saints RC Secondary School. The grant funding was secured by Maddigan Tempest Fuller, who works as retail marketing coordinator at Pavers Head Office.
Collette Craven, Food Technology teacher at the school, said: "This is a massively generous donation from the Pavers Foundation that is going to enable the Food Department to really help young people learn valuable skills that can be taken into later life."
The grant funding will be used to purchase new sets of baking trays for the classrooms at All Saints Secondary School, these will allow many more students over the years to come to fully participate and enjoy their food technology lessons with equipment that is fit for purpose.
