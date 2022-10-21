A NETBALL team in York has secured a cash boost from a foundation in the city - which will support the junior team.
The Pavers Foundation, charitable giving initiative of York-based footwear retailer Pavers, has recently donated £450 to Copmanthorpe netball team on behalf of Holly Sagar - who works at Pavers Head Office and plays for the team.
Holly said: "I am so grateful to the Pavers Foundation for supporting my netball club. Over the past two years fundraising has been very hard, but we so desperately wanted to establish a juniors’ team to help us grow our numbers and encourage more young women in the area to enjoy friendly, competitive sport."
The donation will go towards essential equipment to establish a junior team, to encourage young players in the area to engage in grassroots sports and establish a new generation of players for the club, who play in a league covering York and the surrounding area.
