A NETBALL team in York has secured a cash boost from a foundation in the city - which will support the junior team.

The Pavers Foundation, charitable giving initiative of York-based footwear retailer Pavers, has recently donated £450 to Copmanthorpe netball team on behalf of Holly Sagar - who works at Pavers Head Office and plays for the team.

Holly said: "I am so grateful to the Pavers Foundation for supporting my netball club. Over the past two years fundraising has been very hard, but we so desperately wanted to establish a juniors’ team to help us grow our numbers and encourage more young women in the area to enjoy friendly, competitive sport."