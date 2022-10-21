A POPULAR zoo in East Yorkshire is set to reopen its doors to the public over the half term holiday - after it was forced to close due to avian flu cases.
The zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has been closed since early September, after the whole area was placed into a protection zone, following local cases of avian flu. That protection zone is now being lifted, but a nationwide surveillance zone remains in force.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we are able to welcome visitors to the zoo, and the team in the zoo can’t wait to see visitors again.
"We do ask all visitors to the zoo to use the hand sanitiser or wash their hands, and to follow the simple, but important, rules in place."
Ticket prices will be lower over the half term - meaning that admission prices will be £7 for adults, rather than £9.50 and £5 for children, with family tickets costing £22.
