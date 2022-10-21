A NORTH Yorkshire MP says that if Boris Johnson decides to put himself forward to become Prime Minister again, he would 'back him fully and help him achieve that.'
Selby & Ainsty Tory MP Nigel Adams says he has received many emails and messages from constituents who did not want Johnson to go in the first place, and many more wanting him back now that Liz Truss is standing down.
He said: "He is the only candidate that has a mandate from the British public having won a landslide wlection victory less than three years ago.
"If any other candidate takes over, the calls for an early general election will be deafening."
He said the Labour Party had been 'incredibly cocky' over the last few days because they had been ahead in the polls.
"They and some of their media friends are terrified of Boris because he is a winner and they know it," he claimed.
"It is now upto Boris to decide whether he wants to put his name forward and serve our great country again."
