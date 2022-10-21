A MAJOR power cut has left 800 properties in villages to the south-east without electricity this morning.
Northern Powergrid said the cut had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serve the area.
It said villages affected by the cut included Elvington, Wheldrake, Escrick and Deighton.
It said: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."
It added that it estimated supplies would be restored by 9.30am.
