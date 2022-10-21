A MAJOR power cut has left 270 properties in a village near York without electricity until this afternoon.
Northern Powergrid said the cut affecting Elvington had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated power would be restored by 2pm.
Earlier, a total of 800 properties were affected by the power cut not only in Elvington but also other villages including Wheldrake, Escrick and Deighton.
Meanwhile, another village near York has been affected by a separate power cut.
Fifty propertiesn in Naburn are affected by the cut.
Northern Powergrid estimates supplies will be restored by 3.30pm.
