THREE villages near York have been left without electricity this lunchtime after a series of power cuts.
Northern Powergrid said at noon that 270 properties in Elvington had been affected by a major power cut caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment, and it estimated supplies would be restored at 2.30pm.
It said another 120 properties in Skelton had lost their power, and it estimated their supplies would not be restored until 4.30pm.
A further 50 properties had lost their power in Naburn, and it estimated their supplies would be restored by 2.30pm.
Earlier today, a total of 800 properties were affected by the Elvington power cut in other villages including Wheldrake, Escrick and Deighton.
