HUNDREDS of homes were hit by a series of power cuts in villages across the York area today.
Northern Powergrid said that a total of 800 properties lost their electricity supplies in villages including Elvington, Wheldrake, Escrick and Deighton this morning, following a major power cut.
Supplies were restored to some properties this morning, but 270 in Elvington did not get theirs back until late this afternoon.
Another 120 properties in Skelton and 50 in Naburn were also hit by separate power cuts but had their supplies restored by late afternoon.
