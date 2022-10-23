AFTER months of planning, 35 former pupils of St Lawrence’s CofE Junior School finally met up for a reunion 60 years after leaving the school.
The old school was situated on Lawrence Lane until its demolition in 1969.
Graham Bradbury, who attended the school and the reunion said: "Most attendees had recently celebrated, or were just about to celebrate, their 70th birthdays and it seemed a very appropriate time to rekindle old friendships."
Some of the attendees had travelled from as far north as Perth in Scotland and from Wiltshire in the south of England to rekindle friendships with their former schoolmates.
Graham said: "Many school photographs from the 1950s and 60s were mused over and school dinners, sports days, nativity plays and favourite teachers were all remembered with varying degrees of fondness."
The guest of honour was 88-year-old Pearl Schofield who had attended St Lawrence’s in the late 1930s.
The event was held at Acomb Conservative Club.
