Eboracum, Eoforwic, Jorvik, Yorke, York - the evolution of a brand.

York has a long history. It is a long history of renewal and periodically refreshing the city’s offer to attract new diverse audiences. Each period of renewal built on, respected or reacted to what went before creating a rich, vibrant and varied city.

At the outset 3000-4000 years ago early adopter groups developed commercial, social and cultural hubs on solid ground around the confluence of two rivers to discuss, trade and trial new ideas and technologies alongside those of the past. These independents eventually were subsumed in a hostile takeover by the multi-national Roman Empire with its strong centralised brand identity, corporate values and operational guidelines. New place branding Eboracum was developed, though probably not through focus groups. Lasting for some 400 years Eboracum developed a global reputation attracting people, culture and ideas from Africa, Asia and across Europe. The Roman model was partly a franchise model and diversity within a corporate framework was strongly encouraged. This inclusive approach created a strong market-place for innovation across many sectors.

Changing market forces soon brought competition and emerging Northern Powerhouses of Europe gradually became the dominant influencers. Competitors from North-West Europe influenced a management buy-out reimagining Eboracum as Eoforwic. The agriculture-dominated market that Eoforwic found itself was more granular and developing ideologies, especially Christianity, provided constant innovation in all forms of culture, architecture and business. Whereas Eboracum was an organised and well-planned city, Eorforwic avoided the construction of large stone buildings and public places preferring a palette of more organic shapes and materials.

Eoforwic’s high knowledge-based economy flourished and inspirational leaders in their field, such as Alcuin, were sought by the most powerful European Institutions. This highly successful brand created a rich cultural melting pot – a golden age of luxurious art, craft and design. Such wealth captured the attention of rivals. Groups of people under strong leadership, from what is now Scandinavia, looked to extend or consolidate their holdings within agricultural-based economies. The North of England was one of their most successful acquisitions and they created at the heart of their new territory a fresh new capital out of Eoforwic – Jorvik. The strength and appeal of this innovative global brand can clearly be seen with its reimagining 1000 years later in 1984 turning the economy of the city on its head beginning the age of Tourism. Viking Jorvik saw international trade, city-living, craft innovation and new cultural forms develop. Important trading connections were made with Eastern Europe, China, Europe and Ireland.

A struggle for control at a national level resulted in a change of leadership with a new Norman management team taking over. Initial visits and relationships with local leaders were not good, as now management appointees were brought into oversee the North. This was perhaps the greatest period of innovation and renewal since the foundation of Eboracum a 1000 years earlier.

A more formal city – York – retaining the core elements of the past but expanding and creating new international markets, institutions, legal codes, rituals and above all science, art and architecture that would last for centuries, began to develop. A virtually new city wiped away or built over previous places creating fragments for its own purposes to meet the needs of its communities. It was highly successful and became a very confident place of great influence but at great expense.

York was retained as a brand but throughout the centuries that followed it was constantly being reinvented heavily influenced by national and international affairs. The Catholic Religion, which was so prevalent in York, lost its foothold in England and monasteries across the city centre were swept away creating a period of buoyant property development. New European enlightened ideas of city living brought light and Georgian grandeur to the city’s streets. Industrial and commercial development began to compete. The successful growth of railway engineering, food manufacturing and high-tech companies once again brought global expansion to the city.

York has a long history. It is one of constantly re-imagining itself. This on-going process has created the varied and diverse city we live in today. Renewal has allowed the best of the past to survive to sit alongside the new and to continue to grow perhaps we need to keep on refreshing our city inspired by the past for the best of the future.

Andrew Morrison is the Chief Executive Officer of York Civic Trust