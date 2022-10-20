THE resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss has left York and North Yorkshire sharply divided on what should happen next.

Some leaders said there should now be a General Election, while others said that was the last thing the country needed - and there was disagreement on who would make the best replacement for Truss.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said that with the Conservative Party 'so divided and at war with itself,' it was too late for a new Prime Minister and the country needed a new Government.

"Today was another miscalculation, a General Election should have been called," she said.

But York Outer Tory MP Julian Sturdy said that what the country needed was 'stability,' as it faced many global challenges, and the new Prime Minister should draw from all wings of the Party.

He said that after a turbulent month culminated in 'shambolic scenes' in the voting lobby on Wednesday night, it was clear Liz Truss did not have the confidence of the parliamentary party and so could not effectively continue as Prime Minister.

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, said it was a 'very sad day' for the Prime Minister but she had 'done the right and honourable thing.'

He said he very much hoped Rishi Sunak would be successful in the new leadership contest 'as I believe he has the right attributes and a proven track record as Chancellor, the second toughest job in British politics.'

Liz Truss's resignation has caused disagreement between (inset) MPs Rachael Maskell, Julian Sturdy and Kevin Hollinrake, and York council Tory group leader Paul Doughty (Image: The Press)

York council leader Keith Aspden, a Liberal Democrat, backed calls for a General Election, saying:"This is not the time for another Tory PM – the Conservatives have lost their credibility, mandate and people’s trust a long time ago.

“The country needs urgent action to support people during this winter, as well as stable government, ambitious economic growth plan and a rebuilding of our broken public services.”

However, Tory group leader Cllr Paul Doughty claimed that a General Election was the 'last thing that the country needs, as it would cause more uncertainty in the markets and prolong the huge distractions from the action needed to deal with the issues at hand.'

He said Penny Mordaunt would be 'exemplary' as the new Prime Minister but he would back any back any new leader 'with the ability and assurance to deal with the challenges.'

Meanwhile, Andrew Lowson, executive director of the York BID, said he hoped for some 'credible management of our economy, so the markets calm down and businesses can forward plan for what will be a difficult winter.'

Sarah Czarnecki, director of Grays Court Hotel, York, said a 'secure, reliable and trustworthy' government was needed, while David Skaith, chair of York High Street Forum, was concerned 'yet another leadership campaign' would distract from really important issues that needed the government’s full attention.