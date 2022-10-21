THAT the current government of incompetents, chancers and self promoting narcissists would lose a general election massively is confirmed by every opinion poll and yet our appalling parliamentary system leaves the election decision in the hands of the PM.

Clearly many Tory MPs will be losing their overpaid jobs so the longer the election is put off the longer they can feather their own nests while the rest of us have to watch them continue to make mugs of us all, as the Bishop of Leeds has so articulately observed.