THAT the current government of incompetents, chancers and self promoting narcissists would lose a general election massively is confirmed by every opinion poll and yet our appalling parliamentary system leaves the election decision in the hands of the PM.
Clearly many Tory MPs will be losing their overpaid jobs so the longer the election is put off the longer they can feather their own nests while the rest of us have to watch them continue to make mugs of us all, as the Bishop of Leeds has so articulately observed.
The Tory bully boy thugs at work in the division lobby earlier this week should not only lose the whip but face the electorate and then justice will surely be served.
John D Brian,
Moorfield Way,
York
---
...IS it just me, or is the current Conservative government debacle, akin to watching your doctor in the local AmDram panto then, turning up at the surgery to hear your results, find he’s still wearing the big clown shoes and a ginger wig?
Richard D Bowen,
Farrar Street,
York
---
...TOWARDS the end of the dreadful Tory government some 25 years ago, a leading northern archbishop hit the front page of the papers.
His point was that no one who voted Tory could consider themselves true Christians, as the two organisations are not compatible.
Christians look after the poor and the needy, whereas the Tories look after the rich and the greedy.
Not much changes then, does it!
Brian Ledger,
Copmanthorpe,
York
---
