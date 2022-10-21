Stag and hen parties visiting York are to be offered advice on how to enjoy their time in the city without intimidating residents and other visitors.

Partygoers will be encouraged to book tables in restaurants in the hope that eating more food will help moderate alcohol-fuelled excess, according to the council’s director of transport, environment and planning James Gilchrist.

York was awarded Purple Flag status – a scheme that “recognises excellence in the management of city centres at night” – in February.

But some councillors believe there is a mismatch between those who say the city is safe and welcoming and those who feel unwelcome at night-times and weekends.

Economy and place scrutiny committee chair Cllr Kallum Taylor, of Labour, said it was one of the most common issues he heard while knocking on doors.

He said some people felt there was an “excessive, perhaps intimidating vibe in the city centre".

He added: “There’s definitely a reality rather than a perception that the city centre isn’t always welcoming for its own residents.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Labour, said: “When we knock on doors in Haxby, people tell us that they won’t go into town because it’s too dangerous.”

Head of public protection Matt Boxall said the independent Purple Flag assessors would have seen stag and hen dos when they visited the city to assess its application.

“But they thought that there were sufficient steps and measures in place to ensure that it remained a safe and welcoming place,” he added. “If it wasn’t, they wouldn’t have given us the award.”

Mr Gilchrist said there was a balance to be struck between having a “thriving night time economy” and getting people to behave in the right way.

He said organisations involved with the Purple Flag accreditation across the city, including the police and Make it York, were looking at the issue and that York would follow other cities in producing a guide for partygoers.

Cllr Taylor said: “In reality, how many people planning a stag stag do are going to find a guide online about how to do it safely? I’m not sure how much cut-through that will have.”

Cllr Ed Pearson, Liberal Democrat, said the city centre could feel different depending on the time of day and a person’s frame of mind.

“If York wasn’t welcoming, then people wouldn’t come here,” he added.

Work is now ongoing at the council to promote the city’s Purple Flag status more widely. The city will have to prove it still deserves to hold the title annually.

The impact of stag and hen dos on the city has been the subject of debate as York becomes an increasingly popular destination, with large groups drawn to its vibrant bar scene and world-famous scenery.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has said they bring “devastation” to the city and has called for a party zone to be created to limit their impact, but the boss of stag and hen do company Last Night of Freedom, Matt Mavir, has said they are being unfairly targeted.