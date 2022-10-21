PRESS readers overwhelmingly think there should be a general election following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Who should be the next Prime Minister - and should the nation go to the ballot box are the two questions at the forefront of our minds following the departure of Liz Truss from Downing Street after just 44 days in office.

We have been asking readers for their views on these issues in two online polls - as well as taking the measure of people out and about in York following the news which broke at lunchtime yesterday.

In our first poll, we asked readers who should take over as Prime Minister, giving options of Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Ben Wallace, Boris Johnson as well as 'other'.

The former Chancellor and Prime Minister led the pack and were neck and neck, however, 'other' came out on top, suggesting readers want a new face leading the country.

Could that be Labour leader Keir Starmer? Well our second poll result certainly points that way with eight in ten voters saying they would like to see a general election.

Readers have been leaving their views online too.

Sam Prest posted: "Five Tory Prime Ministers in six years. Time to let us have a say."

Susan Georgina Wilson said: "A load of bullying old politicians. it's a joke, fetch back Boris."

David Armitage said: "General Election needed - this will now be two PMs not democratically elected by the public."

Ingunn Irgens agrees: "New election is needed I think."

Paul Farrar echoes that with: "Bye bye. Call a general election."

Matthew Tute: "They'll do everything they can to avoid a general election because they know it would be a catastrophic defeat for them."

Joe Grint said: "A progressive coalition to begin to undo the damage caused by years of incompetent Tory rule."

Press reporter Dylan Connell spoke to shoppers in York yesterday to ask their views.

Dave Tuck, 78, from Hull, said: “I’m pleased beyond belief.” He now wanted to see a general election."

Dave Tuck who would like to see a general election (Image: Newsquest)

On the subject of who should replace Liz Truss from within the Conservative party he explained: “I really haven’t got a clue... this shower [of Prime Ministers], from Johnson onwards are just terrible – so I don’t care who the Tories promote.”

Ian Sparks, 66, from Wolverhampton said: “I hope the Conservatives are brave enough to call a general election.”

Failing that, he said he was struggling to decide who should be the next Prime Minister. He said: “Maybe Jeremy Hunt, maybe Ben Wallace. After that you really do struggle.”

Vincent O’Brien, 71, who lives on Haxby Road, said: “About time they kicked her out.”

When asked if there should be an election, Vincent replied: “Of course, that’s democracy.”

