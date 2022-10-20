PEOPLE in York have reacted to the news that Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister.

On a damp Thursday afternoon, The Press reporter Dylan Connell took to the streets to see what the general reaction was from those going about their day-to-day lives.

For many the news came as a surprise, with the interactive being the first time they were made aware of the announcement.

This was the case for Dave Tuck, 78, from Hull, who said: “(I’m) pleased beyond belief.”

Now, Dave said there needs to be a general election.

On the subject of who should replace Liz Truss from within the Conservative party he explained: “I really haven’t got a clue.

“I think it is a corrupt party as the Covid inquiry will show.

“I think that standards, morals and integrity have gone out the window.”

When looking back at previous Prime Ministers, he added: “This shower, from (Boris) Johnson onwards are just terrible – so I don’t care who the Tories promote.”

Ian and Vanessa Sparks were at York’s Shambles when they spoke to The Press – visiting the city from Wolverhampton to celebrate Vanessa’s 56th birthday.

Ian, 66, said: “(It’s) hardly a surprise.

“I think it’s been coming ever since (Liz Truss) failed on the original budget.

“She failed on the mini budget.

“I think the mini-budget went wrong almost immediately and this was the inevitable result.”

On what should happen next, he said: “I hope the Conservatives are brave enough to call a general election.”

If this is not the case, and the Tories decide to appoint a new leader, Ian was reluctant to put a candidate forward.

“I’m really struggling (to decide),” he said.

“Maybe Jeremy Hunt, maybe Ben Wallace. After that you really do struggle.”

On Liz Truss’ resignation, Vincent O’Brien, 71, who lives in Haxby Road, said: “About time they kicked her out.”

When asked if there should be a general election, Vincent replied: “Of course that’s democracy.”