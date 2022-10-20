A care at home company is seeking 50 staff as it plans to open an office in York.

Carefound Home Care promises highly personalised home care services to older people so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

Their new branch in Fishergate will offer hourly home care across York and surrounding villages such as Haxby, Wigginton, Poppleton, Copmanthorpe and Bishopthorpe, as well as 24-hour live-in care throughout Yorkshire.

The company has existing branches in Harrogate, Wilmslow and West Bridgford, all of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In their latest CQC inspection report , inspectors said that Carefound Home Care has a proven track record of “being a role model to other services”.

Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our outstanding home care service to York and we look forward to helping more clients continue live safely at home, with less reliance on hospital and residential care beds.”

Carefound Home Care in York is opening at a time when York Hospital and other NHS services say they are facing “extreme” pressures and describe the scale of delayed hospital discharges as “huge”.

Oliver added: "Carefound Home Care offers a local, fully managed home care service which embraces everything from companionship, friendship, personal care, medication help through to specialist support with complex medical conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s.”

“As pressures grow on our health and social care systems it’s crucial that the home care industry steps forward with solutions and we hope that Carefound Home Care can help in York.”

The new Carefound Home Care branch is looking to recruit approximately 50 people in the York area to work as professional carers.

At present, the company serves customers in the York area from Harrogate, where the company has its headquarters.

Lorna Miles, Registered Branch Manager of Carefound Home Care in York, said: "Our professional carers are at the heart of our service and we’re busy recruiting a fantastic team of care assistants in York who are caring, compassionate and can demonstrate a clear understanding of our ethos at Carefound Home Care.”

“All of our carers receive specialist training at our York branch and we look to attract the best people by offering great pay and benefits, leading training and professional development and unrivalled 24/7, local support.”