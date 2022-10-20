North Yorkshire Police have released a video of the 124 mph police chase of Nicholas Brian Oakland and rescue of Jake the Doberman.

It starts with Oakland, 30, taking the car containing the dog outside a corner shop in Holgate.

Then it moves to the A19 south of York as police catch up with Oakland and he races away from them at more than 100 mph.  

He slews round the roundabout into the A163  and speeds up to 124 mph. 

A police car deploys a stinger close to North Duffield and shortly afterwards Oakland loses control and crashes.  

Jake gets out of the car and runs off while police arrest Oakland. 

Officers then go in search of Jake with the aid of a police helicopter from the National Police Air Service and locate him walking down the A163.  Passing traffic slows down or stops and he is eventually rescued by a police officer. 

