Electric vehicle (EV) charging tariffs have been raised by City of York councillors this week.

The council says these changes have been implemented due to recent increases in electricity prices.

If prices were maintained at their current level, there would be a shortfall in the income required to cover the operating costs of EV facilities.

Tariffs for using York’s Public Charging Network are currently:

Fast charging (7kW) - £0.20 per kWh

Rapid and ultra-rapid charging - £0.25 per kWh.

However, these will now rise to £0.35 per kWh for Fast charging (7kW) and £0.46 per kWh for Rapid and Ultra-Rapid from the end of October 2022.

The approved tariff change will cover all anticipated running costs for the EV network, while meeting the objectives set out in the council’s Public EV Charging Strategy in 2020.

These charges will be reviewed in response to major changes in energy prices in April 2023 as part of the annual contract renewal process.

Council deputy leader Cllr Andy D'Agorne, said: "We remain committed to the long-term vision of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, but the current, unprecedented increase in energy costs have resulted in the need to raise tariffs accordingly.

“By adjusting EV charging tariffs in response to recent changes in energy prices, we will ensure that the Council’s EV network remains cost neutral and viable for the future.”

A report proposing the changes was approved by Executive Members Decision Session on Tuesday 18 October at 10am. More information available here: https://democracy.york.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=738&MId=13550

To watch the meeting, or play back again, visit www.york.gov.uk/webcasts.

