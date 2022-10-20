Police were on Nicholas Brian Oakland's tail just 20 minutes after he stole Matthew Wilson's car.

They used the tracker in the Range Rover Sport, CCTV cameras and automatic numberplate recognition devices to find the car and direct traffic police to his location.

Officers signalled to him to pull over as the 30-year-old serial danger driver sped down the A19 towards Selby at more than 100 mph with Jake the Doberman in the boot.

He couldn't outdistance the police cars on his tail, or converging on his route from another direction. A police helicopter followed his every move.

Police deployed a stinger and holed his tyres, but he continued until he lost control and crashed.

Then, after arresting him, police set off to find Jake the Doberman who had run off to try and find his home.

The police helicopter located him and Jake was rescued.

Read about Jake at the vet's and his owner's reaction here

Traffic Sergeant Julian Pearson of North Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group said: “Oakland's driving posed a serious risk to other road users as he drove the stolen vehicle in an appalling way. Thankfully with the use of specialist police resources we were able to quickly bring the vehicle to a stop less than 30 minutes after it was reported stolen.

“He showed no regard for the safety of the family dog that was in the rear of the vehicle. It was imperative that we quickly located Jake after the collision and ensured he received immediate veterinary care and returned to his owners.

“This case has touched everyone involved in the investigation and we all wished that Jake made a full recovery from his injuries; sadly this wasn’t to be and Jake passed away a few weeks later. Jake was a family member, a loved one and will be dearly missed.”

Read about what a judge thought of Nicholas Oakland and the sentence he got