Jake the Doberman had travelled to 22 countries before he died through the actions of "one-man crime wave" Nicholas Brian Oakland.

He was the essential support dog of Matthew Wilson.

Speaking after Oakland was jailed, Mr Wilson told of how Jake's death had affected him and his family.

“The past few months have been extremely traumatic for our family," he said.

“Jake wasn’t simply a family pet but a trained support dog, a companion, and my best friend.

“We had travelled to over 22 countries together and were planning on more adventures before his life was cut short.

“We continue to miss our boy Jake every day and it still difficult to comprehend the unnecessary injuries and suffering that he had to go through which ultimately resulted him in losing his life.

“We wish to thank North Yorkshire Police for being so supportive and caring during this process and making sure that justice was served for Jake.”

Jake was taken to a vet immediately after police rescued him from the A163 east of Selby.

He was able to walk, though he had a bloody paw and was initially given painkillers.

But the next day, he was back at the vet's showing signs of shock and symptoms of spinal or neck injuries and was taken to a specialist, who was unable to save him.

