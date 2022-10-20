The leader of the Conservative group on Ryedale District Council has called for stability.
Councillor Keane Duncan said: “Britain desperately needs stability. That means we need a new prime minister and party leader in place as soon as possible. That person must be able to unite the Conservative Party, especially its MPs in Parliament, and take decisive action to tackle inflation, help families in need and provide strong leadership at home and abroad.
"With these many immediate issues, I believe a general election now would only bring fresh turmoil that would distract from the immediate pressures we’re facing up to."
Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns: Who should be our next PM?
Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister. A leadership election to replace her will "be delivered within the next week”. What do you make of the latest developments? Who should be our next Prime Minister? Share your reaction and suggestions below.
