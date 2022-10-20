RYEDALE'S MP has called for the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister.
Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said although it was a sad day for Liz Truss, who has resigned as Prime Minister, he felt it was the right thing for her to do.
Mr Hollinrake said: "It is a very sad day for the Prime Minister, but I think she has done the right and honourable thing. The country must always come first and it’s important that our citizens have confidence in their leader. We will move quickly to find a new leader who will be in place by this time next week. I very much hope Rishi Sunak will be successful as I believe he has the right attributes and a proven track record as Chancellor, the second toughest job in British politics."
