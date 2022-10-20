The son and daughter of James Herriot, Rosie Page and Jim Wright, will be signing a new book ‘The Wonderful World of James Herriot’ in Thirsk next month.
The event is on Friday November 4 from 11am at the house and surgery where their father lived and worked and where he penned his stories as James Herriot, which is now the World of James Herriot.
The new book is a classic collection of charming stories with insights from his children Rosie and Jim.
Ian Ashton, managing director of the World of James Herriot, said: “Rosie and Jim’s insights add authenticity to the many tales of the animals and people which are at the heart of Herriot’s stories.
“There’s never a dull moment in Herriot’s company, whether he’s becoming pen pals with Tricki Woo the spoilt Pekingese, dodging a raging bull on a risky artificial insemination assignment, or the inevitable trials and tribulations of lambing season, Rosie and Jim have seen it all”.
Rosie and Jim will sign copies of the new book for sale on the day, and will be available to buy from the World of James Herriot gift shop at 23 Kirkgate and online from the attraction’s website www.worldofjamesherriot.com
