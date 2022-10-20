AS Liz Truss resigns following just 44 days in office we are all wondering what happens next.

A new leadership race is getting underway as the Conservatives select a new leader and Prime Minister. But who should that be?

Front runners include Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Ben Wallace with calls to even bring back Boris Johnson.

But perhaps you would like to see a General Election and Labour's Keir Starmer take over?

Take our two polls to tell us who you would like to see as the next Prime Minister - or whether there should be a General Election.

We will announce the results later.

Thanks for taking part.

 