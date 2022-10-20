DIRTY dogs across York are in for a treat.

A well-known local businessman has decided to add a 'dog wash' to the facilities on his petrol station forecourt so as well as giving their car a spruce up, drivers can make sure their pooch is looking its best too.

Graham Kennedy, managing director of York-based Inner Space Stations, says the dog wash at his Hull Road service station is open for business and sits alongside the Transformer car wash and the jet wash facilities on site.

"Everybody who has used it so far has been really pleased with it," says Graham.

"I saw one in Dublin and met the owner and knew that we had to have one in York.

"It comes from Holland and uses lukewarm water. It's a fun thing and isn't meant to complete with dog groomers, it's more for when your dog has been in a field and needs a tidy up."

Graham Kennedy, managing director of York-based Inner Space Stations. (Image: Picture: Frank Dwyer)

Graham has been testing it out on the family pets - getting his son, Fraser's dog Dexter, wife Deirdre's dog, Lola, and his own dog, Rory on the graphics.

Sadly Rory, a Bernese mountain dog, has died since the photo was taken - "it was his last photo op, but it's nice to see him there." says Graham.

Dexter using the dog wash at Inner Space in Hull Road York. (Image: Picture: Graham Kennedy)

Inner Space Stations service station was established more than 30 years ago and is recognisable by its distinctive sci-fi branding, including daleks, a cyberman, Hans Solo in carbonite and two Transformers.

In addition Graham said the new dog wash has a K9 - the robot dog from Dr Who - alongside the three-real-life pets.

The new dog wash costs £8 for ten minutes and customers can use Apple Pay or buy tokens from the garage kiosk to treat their pet to a shampoo, flea treatment, blow dry or double blow dry.

Dexter using the dog wash at Inner Space in Hull Road York. (Image: Picture: Graham Kennedy)

The company also owns and operates an internal self storage centre on Layerthorpe in York, as well as external storage locations in Dunnington, Hull Road Murton and Hessay.