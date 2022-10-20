York councillors have been offered an alternative route to a council meeting if they want to avoid protesters demonstrating against the city’s “discriminatory” ban on blue badge parking.

Reverse the Ban, a coalition of 27 organisations that represent disabled and older people, announced plans for a peaceful protest outside the Mansion House before tonight’s (Thursday) full council.

A petition of more than 2,700 signatures calling on council chiefs to reverse a decision they made just over a year ago will be handed in at the meeting.

An email to councillors on Wednesday from the council’s head of civic and democratic services Dawn Steel said the demonstration was “most likely to be peaceful”.

She added: “However we are offering you the opportunity to enter the meeting tomorrow night via the entrance next to the House of Trembling Madness which will be signed, as an alternative if you wish.

“You can of course still enter through the main gates if you prefer. A security guard will be present at both entrances.”

Disability rights campaigners have reacted with anger at the move.

Flick Williams said: “Peaceful protest is a legitimate part of our democracy. We have to question why councillors, who seem so afraid to face a few disabled people with placards, feel the need to go sneaking in the back way to avoid us.

“Perhaps they are ashamed of the decisions they made, in which case perhaps we should choose better elected representatives next May?”

Councillors from the Labour group, which has pledged to reverse the ban if they win control of the council in the May 2023 elections, have also been critical.

Deputy leader Cllr Pete Kilbnane said on social media: “If York Greens and York Lib Dems

feel the need to sneak around the protest, shame on them and shame on their blue badge ban.”

Senior councillors on the Liberal Democrat and Green-run council voted to remove the exemption which allowed blue badge holders to park in the city’s footstreets in November 2021.

The council has said removing the exemption is necessary to allow anti-terror bollards to be installed to protect visitors and residents from hostile vehicle attacks.

North Yorkshire Police and counter–terrorism experts have both strongly urged the council to install the measures.

The bollards, which will cost almost £3.5 million, are due to be put in place next year.

Campaigners argue that a report commissioned by the council last year offered four different schemes that would continue to allow blue badge holders access while still allowing for new anti-terror measures.

Leading disabled academic Tom Shakespeare has called for the council to rethink its decision.

Academic Tom Shakespeare outside City of York Council's West Offices

He said: “Disabled people are a part of society – the time to end the discrimination that prevents us playing a full part in the life of the city is long overdue.”

Marilyn Crawshaw, who is co-ordinating the protest, added: “As we approach the anniversary of this ban being made permanent, disabled people, their allies and supporters have decided to come together on Thursday to demonstrate to this administration that they refuse to be ignored and go quietly away. Disability rights are human rights.”