TORRENTIAL rain has caused flash flooding on some roads in York.

One of the roads left under about a foot of standing water was the inner ring road, near the junction with Piccadilly.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for York until 1pm, which says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, it said.