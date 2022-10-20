TORRENTIAL rain has caused flash flooding on some roads in York.
One of the roads left under about a foot of standing water was the inner ring road, near the junction with Piccadilly.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for York until 1pm, which says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, it said.
