THERE are reports of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say there's been a crash involving a Mercedes and a Peugeot on the A59 crash near Menwith Hill.
Sgt Paul Cording is on the scene and said: "There are currently minor delays on the A59 due to a two vehicle crash at the junction with the B6451 near Menwith Hill.
"There's a contraflow in place whilst we await for vehicles to be recovered."
Minor delays on the #A59 due to a 2 vehicle RTC at the junction with the #B6451 near Menwith Hill. Contraflow in place whilst we await recovered pic.twitter.com/ikb1ev3I35— Sgt Paul Cording🚓👮♂️🚓🚓 (@OscarRomeo1268) October 20, 2022
