THERE are reports of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say there's been a crash involving a Mercedes and a Peugeot on the A59 crash near Menwith Hill.

Sgt Paul Cording is on the scene and said: "There are currently minor delays on the A59 due to a two vehicle crash at the junction with the B6451 near Menwith Hill.

"There's a contraflow in place whilst we await for vehicles to be recovered."

 